In their most recent report, Clark County Fire District 3 said call volumes dipped slightly from 4,381 calls in 2019 to 4,155 in 2020. However, the number of calls for emergency medical service increased from 3,010 to 3,196.
The district said both statistics are likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic as more people stayed home leading to fewer fires and car accidents. However, being home increased calls for respiratory illness and other underlying medical conditions.
The release also said call data shows that two voter-approved ballot measures — a fire levy lid lift in 2017 and annexation of the City of Battle Ground to the district in 2020 — can be credited with improving emergency response times and helping the district meet its Standards of Cover. Standards of Cover are time limits set by an agency to ensure a safe and effective response to fires, medical calls and situations requiring technical rescue.
The extra support for the district meant that Fire District 3 could hire additional personnel to form a full-time crew at its station in Venersborg and add another 24-hour crew at Station 35 in Battle Ground.
FD3 Chief Scott Sorenson said response times will continue to improve in 2021 because data will reflect a full year of staffing level improvements and thanked the community for the support. “These improvements are possible because our community values quality emergency services,” he said. “Everything we do is possible because of our taxpayers.”
