Clark County has received more than $155,000 as part of dozens of grants given out by a state program that seeks to remove fish barriers to increase their numbers.
Last week the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced that $25 million would be given as grants across the state as part of the work of the Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board. Of that money, Clark County received funds to replace a culvert located on Mason Creek east of La Center.
The funds are specifically for planning and permitting of a project that will see the replacement of the culvert to allow for a “more fish-friendly structure” for fish that head upstream to spawn, including coho salmon and steelhead. According to project documents, the culvert is described as “0% passable” for fish currently.
The source of the funding, the Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board, was named for Abbott, “a life-long fisherman, avid salmon recovery leader,” and the man who spearheaded the creation of the board in 2014 during his tenure as executive coordinator of the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office, the Recreation and Conservation Office stated in their announcement. The grant program is a partnership between the board, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the office.
The culvert replacement on Mason Creek — located at the creek’s crossing at Northeast 102nd Avenue — has been proposed for receiving grant funds from the board before, Clark County Public Works Spokesperson Magan Reed said in an email to The Reflector, but this time it received the money for planning and permitting. She noted that fish passage improvements are a component of the department’s transportation project designs, mentioning that another project, pavement repair work on Manley Road, will also involve replacement of culverts lacking adequate access for fish.
The grant comes at a time where more focus has been given to the roles tributaries play in fish habitats. Mason Creek flows into the East Fork Lewis River, in turn flowing into the Lewis River proper before heading into the Columbia River and ultimately the Pacific Ocean. The Mason Creek project will address the 2013 Lower Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead ESA Recovery Plan, according to a project description.
Richard Dyrland, a retired hydrologist for the U.S. Forest Service and president of the Friends of the East Fork, said Mason Creek was a “major supplier” of juvenile salmon to the East Fork. He said the importance of that creek and other tributaries was coming into focus in recent years as fish recovery efforts have increased.
“It’s a very important program but it’s got to be done right,” Dyrland said. He explained that in some cases funds designed for fish recovery were used for replacement projects on streams that lacked the potential for recovering populations.
As to why replacements need to happen in the first place, Dyrland reasoned that impacts on fish populations weren’t initially considered when roads were constructed. He said in his past career he had designed a number of culverts, in some cases replacements of infrastructure not installed correctly or worn out over the years.
“Originally it was more just engineering of roads,” Dyrland said of culvert installation. “Now we know we need to do a much, much better job.”
The $155,000 will fully fund the planning and permitting for the project, which among a host of other steps will include an engineer’s cost estimate of the actual work, according to a project summary. The planning and permitting is anticipated to be complete in March 2021.
