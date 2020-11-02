Nine Clark County superintendents made a collective agreement announced Oct. 26 to bring small groups of kindergarten students back into school buildings for in-person instruction, a release from Educational Service District 112 stated that day.
County school districts including Battle Ground, Green Mountain, Hockinson, La Center and Ridgefield were prepared for groups of 10 or fewer kindergarten students into buildings, the release stated. The districts worked closely with Clark County Public Health in order to develop a “safe, cautious approach; consistent with state health guidance,” according to the release.
Individuals districts will develop their specific implementation plans, the release noted, working with employee unions. Detailed information from the districts are expected to be available in coming weeks.
“Bringing small groups of kindergarten students into classrooms for in-person education is a cautious and incremental approach that fits within state health department guidance,” Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Alan Melnick said in the release. “With small group sizes and continued preventive measures, such as mask-wearing and physical distancing, we believe in-person education is safe for both students and staff because children this young are less likely to transmit the virus to others.”
The release noted the reopening consideration was in line with state guidance on high-risk counties for COVID-19 activity, of which Clark County is one.
“Kindergarten students have no classroom experience and remote learning presents significant challenges for our youngest learners,” Vancouver Public Schools Superintendent Steve Webb said in the release. “This is a cautious, thoughtful and safe approach to support effective student learning for very young students.”
Local districts have already provided in-person instruction to small groups of special education students, some pre-kindergarten students, and kindergarten students since the summer, the release stated. Preventative measures will continue to be used, like health screenings for COVID-19 symptoms, physical distancing, mask wearing, increased hand washing, and enhanced cleaning protocols.
Public Health and school districts will continue to monitor virus activity, the release stated, with decisions regarding in-person education for other grade levels not made at this time.
Following the announcement, several districts provided information on their individual reopening plans for Kindergarten.
Battle Ground Public Schools will begin bringing Kindergarteners back into buildings starting Nov. 9, according to an announcement from the district. BGPS will follow its current Group A/Group B structure that divides groups between direct and indirect instruction, with Group A being in the buildings in the morning and Group B in class in the afternoon, both in class on every day except Wednesday.
In a community update to families Oct. 30, Ridgefield School District Superintendent Nathan McCann said that in-person education for kindergarteners will begin on Monday, Nov. 30. He noted the day was the start of the second trimester for elementary schools.
La Center School District brought back kindergarten students Oct. 29, district superintendent Dave Holmes wrote in an email to The Reflector. The district will also have two groups of students attending in-person on Mondays and Thursdays for Group A, and Tuesday and Friday for Group B, with each group also attending every other Wednesday.
Holmes said the district was looking to bring back first-grade students as soon as Public Health gives them the greenlight.
Though not included in the release from Clark County schools, Woodland Public Schools has also brought back in-person instruction starting this week, though students from Kindergarten through fourth grade will be back in buildings.
WPS is also using a Group A/Group B model that began Nov. 2, with half of each class back in buildings for two days of the week, and remote learning for both groups on Monday. Group A will be in buildings Tuesday and Wednesday while Group B will attend remotely, with the groups switched for Thursday and Friday, according to an announcement from the district last week.
