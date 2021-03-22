Clark County is currently seeking applicants for three seats on the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission.
The seven-member commission is responsible for reviewing nominations to the National Register of Historic Places; reviewing nominations and designating properties to the Clark County Heritage Register, conducting design review for changes to building and sites on the register; reviewing and deciding applications for the Special Valuation Tax Incentive for historic properties; and overseeing education and outreach.
Two of the positions will be for three years and one seat will be for a single year with all terms beginning July 1. The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver. Currently, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commission is meeting virtually via Webex.
Applicants should have interest, experience or knowledge in history; historic preservation, rehabilitation or restoration; and architecture or related disciplines such as planning, American studies or cultural anthropology, archaeology or geography.
To apply, submit a letter of interest and resume to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager's Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, April 16.
For more information about the commission and the Historic Preservation program, please visit clark.wa.gov/planning/historic.
