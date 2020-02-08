Those interested in honoring a U.S. military veteran with a commemorative brick to be installed at the Battle Ground Veterans Memorial have until March 1 to order ahead of the Memorial Day installment, the city announced last week.
The bricks are engraved with the veteran’s name, branch of service, and dates of service, the announcement stated, and are installed at the memorial in Kiwanis Park annually on Memorial Days as “an enduring gift to honor the service of a family member or loved one,” the announcement stated.
Bricks cost $250 with proceeds supporting the ongoing maintenance of the Battle Ground Veterans Memorial, the announcement stated. The memorial was fully funded and constructed by donations — “evidence of the community’s commitment to recognizing those who serve,” the announcement stated. Currently 31 veterans are honored at the memorial, local servicemen who died in service. More information on ordering a commemorative brick, the Battle Ground Veterans Memorial and the thirty-one Honored Veterans is available at cityofbg.org/417/Battle-Ground-Veterans-Memorial.
— The Reflector
