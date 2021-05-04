The Port of Woodland Commission announced the sale of another lot at the Centennial Industrial Park on Thursday, April 29.
The lot was purchased by C&G Properties LLC, which plans to construct a 15,000 to 20,000-square-foot building in the near future.
According to a news release, the site will bring three new companies to Woodland. They include Smithco Manufacturing, Best Fit Gasket and Action Fasteners.
Smithco Manufacturing will relocate its current facility, which is located in a different state. The company provides air circulation fans for the lumber industry.
Best Fit Gasket is looking to move its gasket and sealant production from Puyallup.
Action Fasteners will expand its growing fastener supply business. Its other location is in Spokane.
“The port is excited to bring these three companies to Woodland that will support existing companies within Woodland and in the region, bringing family wage jobs and manufacturing to the port district,” said Commission President Bob Wile in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.