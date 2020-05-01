The Washington State Department of Ecology is awarding nearly $257,000 in Husseman grants to local and tribal governments as well as nonprofit environmental protection groups across the state for seven habitat and water quality improvement projects. The most any single project can be awarded from the grants is $50,000.
Starting June 1 through June 30 of next year the investments will pay for a variety of projects across the state. Projects such as installing fencing to keep animals out of critical streams, identifying and removing salmon passage barriers, returning floodplains to natural conditions, improving fish spawning and rearing habitat, removing invasive plant species and planting native vegetation and providing community environmental education opportunities are all on the agenda.
Clark County received a $49,035 grant to fund the Rock Creek Riparian Habitat Enhancement Project. The Clark Public Utility District will use the award to remove invasive plant species in the Salmon Creek watershed and replant native riparian species to increase shading in the salmon-bearing creek while boosting stream flows, filtering sediments, and controlling erosion. The goal of the restoration activities is to boost water quality, increase native plant and animal diversity and create public education opportunities.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.