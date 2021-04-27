Installation of a new mid-block pedestrian crossing on East Main Street in Old Town Battle Ground is now open for use.
Located between Clark and Fourth avenues, the crossing serves one of the most pedestrian-active sections of the street, according to a news release from the city.
The crossing includes a signal that is activated by pedestrians who want to cross the street. The bright yellow rectangular flashing beacon then serves as a warning for motorists to stop.
“State traffic laws are clear that any vehicle approaching the crosswalk from either direction must stop when someone is in the crosswalk,” said Julia MacPhee, a traffic officer for the Battle Ground Police Department who referenced RCW 46.61.261 in the release. “And vehicles must remain stopped until the person has made it safely across the roadway and out of the crosswalk.”
Officer MacPhee said that pedestrian use of the crosswalk is also defined in state law and “no pedestrian, bicyclist or other crosswalk user can suddenly step off a curb and move into the path of a vehicle when it is impossible or unreasonable for that vehicle to stop.”
According to the release, grant funding in the amount of $50,000 from the Transportation Improvement Board Complete Streets program covered 95 percent of the total project cost of $53,000.
