The Reflector
At the start of the summer, Hilary Franz, Washington state’s commissioner of public lands, warned of an upcoming wildfire season that once again could choke our air quality with irritating smoke for possibly most of the summer.
“We are in really bad shape. We are in extremely dry conditions,” she told The Reflector’s sister paper. “We are, right now, expecting one of the worst fire seasons to date.”
It never happened, as wet and cool weather emerged throughout much of the summer.
Last week, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources stated, “Fire season hasn’t been as severe on the westside as originally predicted, but we’re still not out of the woods for east wind events. They’re the most severe fire weather pattern for Western Washington and generally occur in late August through early October. They can cause late-season ignitions in the Cascades and on the westside.”
“Thankfully, (the predicted) smokey scenario hasn’t played out this year,” officials wrote in the Washington Smoke Blog last week, which is a partnership between state, county, federal and tribes. “The chances of the smoke monster making a comeback are diminishing as the sun becomes more preoccupied with baking the southern hemisphere.”
The blog stated the number of wildfires in 2019 is lower than the years 2013 and 2016, which are recent low marks for Washington state.
“Holdover fires continue to be discovered in Washington/Oregon but they are exhibiting low fire behavior with minimal spread potential,” the blog stated. “No new large fires have been reported and forecast fire danger is mostly low to moderate. However, there is still potential for brush fire in Southeastern Washington.”
The Left Hand Fire, located about 17 miles northwest of Naches, is under control but still smoking. It started on July 23 from a lightning strike. The fire is 3,406 acres in size, but the perimeter is 92 percent contained. At its peak, 380 personnel fought the fire, which is now in mop-up mode. Still, the cost is high. To fight the Left Hand Fire alone, it cost the state over $8 million (fighting wildfires in Washington state has averaged a cost of $153 million the past few years).
Historically, the wildfire season decreases by the end of August, but doesn’t officially end until early October.
Sept. 6’s lightning strikes hit much of Oregon and parts of Southwest Washington and Eastern Washington, causing scattered wildfires. The largest was in South Central Oregon with an estimated 93 acres burning, and reports of a larger fire near Prospect, Oregon, were filtering in Friday morning. In all, the Sept. 6 thunderstorms caused 116 fires covering 159 acres in Oregon, and six fires covering one acre in Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
This week we’ll be an a pattern of rain and colder temperatures, except for Thursday when temps flash up into the low 80s. For most of the coming days, highs will max out in the low 70s; lows will drop to the lower 50s.
The past few years have not been so kind to those breathing what is usually the pristine air of Western Washington. Last year wildfire smoke from fires in Siberia, Canada, Eastern Washington and Oregon caused unhealthy air for weeks, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency. The same conditions occurred in 2017.
For now, anyway, residents of Western Washington can breath easy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.