Over the last weekend in January, more than 930 racers participated in the seventh annual Clark Public Utilities Race for Warmth and raised $43,000 for the local utility’s assistance program, Operation Warm Heart.
For the race, participants were invited to walk, run or roll a route of their choice. Because this year’s event was converted to a virtual format, people from all over Clark County, as well as Oregon, North Carolina, Texas, Hawaii and Arizona joined in the collective effort to support families in need while staying safely apart.
"We were so proud of our community for continuing this annual tradition, and grateful for their generosity," Clark Public Utilities Marketing and Events Specialist Maxie Mayer said in a news release. "Despite the changes to this year’s event and the difficulties presented by the pandemic, we had an incredible turnout. Plus, many people who registered gave extra donations to Operation Warm Heart during this time when so many people are struggling."
Every dollar raised through registration fees and donations will be used to provide help to local families in financial crises. The average Operation Warm Heart grant is $290 and the proceeds of this year’s race will directly benefit more than 150 families here in Clark County, according to the release
