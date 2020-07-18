At midnight on Wednesday, July 15, all land clearing and residential burning in Clark County became restricted until further notice.
The fire marshal also is rescinding all burning permits issued prior to the ban. Permits can be reissued or extended when the ban is lifted. The burning restrictions do not apply to federally managed lands.
To have predictable and consistent burn bans, Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties jointly implement a policy to ban outdoor burning from July 15 through Sept. 30 each year. Designating this period was based on years of information about fuel conditions. However, in extreme fire hazard conditions, a ban can begin sooner or end later.
“The annual burn ban dates allow residents to plan to burn during safer times of the year,” Interim Fire Marshal Dan Young said in a news release. “To be sure the ban has been lifted after Sept. 30, please contact the Fire Marshal’s Office before burning.”
Recreational campfires on forest lands are still allowed as long as they are in improved firepits inside designated campgrounds.
On private land, recreational fires are permitted when built according to the following regulations:
• Recreational fires must be in a metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pit such as those in improved campgrounds or available at home and garden stores.
• Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.
• Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.
• Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old who has the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.
• Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, designed to burn solid wood should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material and must always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
• Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
• Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to campfires.
For more information, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (564) 397-2186 or visit the county’s website at clark.wa.gov/development/fire/burning.html
– The Reflector
