On Monday, the Office of the Washington State Auditor released its annual audit report for the Ridgefield School District for the period of Sept. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019.
The audit report stated that the district complied with applicable state laws, regulations and its own policies.
In its audit report for financial statements, the auditor's office did not identify any problems or deficiencies in internal controls over the district's financial reporting.
Each year, the Ridgefield School District receives an audit of its financial activities by the Washington State Auditor's Office. Auditors examine the finances of the district for compliance with relevant state laws and the policies and procedures of the district itself. They audit information in the district's financial reporting for sufficient internal controls that ensure that amounts reported are free from material errors. In addition, auditors verify that balances reported in the district’s financial statements are not materially misstated and agree with the underlying records of the district.
“We appreciate our partnership with the State Auditor's Office in our shared mission of wanting to provide accurate financial information in a transparent manner to our citizens,” District Executive Director of Business Services Paula McCoy said in a news release.
To view the full report, visit ridgefieldsd.org/o/district/page/finance--5
— The Reflector
