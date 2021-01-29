The Clark County Historic Preservation Commission recently began working on a project to research and identify the county’s mid-century architectural resources.
The project team is seeking input from the public to refine the list of properties to be included in the survey.
A presentation to kick off the project, engage the public and seek input on what properties to look at is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. during the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission meeting.
Commission meetings are currently being held virtually on the WebEx platform. To join and/or participate in the meeting by computer go to bit.ly/feb3hpc and use meeting number 146 288 2755 and password feb3hpc. To join by phone call (408) 418-9388.
According to a news release from the county, the project will focus on the economic, geographic, historical and cultural elements that significantly shaped the physical development of the county’s land use patterns and built environment in the mid-20th century, including building types, characteristics, materials, and architectural styles associated with the mid-century, postwar era. Approximately 40-50 of the most significant commercial, institutional, and residential buildings from this era will be surveyed and added to the inventory of historic sites in the county.
For more about the historic preservation program and commission, visit clark.wa.gov/planning/historic.
