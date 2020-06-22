Staff of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School in Salmon Creek were treated to a procession of first responders and other supporters of the school following a particularly tough year that saw the shooting of one of the school’s parents in the parking lot in the fall.
Clark County Fire District 6 engines, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies alongside sheriff Chuck Atkins, and dozens of other supporters took part in a procession to the school June 17 to show their support and celebrate the passing of legislation intended to avoid deaths such as Tiffany Hill, a mother of Sarah J. Anderson students who was shot by her estranged husband while her three children and mother were in her vehicle Nov. 26.
Headed by the Salmon Creek Hazel Dell Business Association, the drive-by caravan was in part in honor of Senate Bill 5149, the Tiffany Hill Act, which passed in this year’s legislative session. The legislation requires real-time electronic notification for those who have court orders against individuals if that person is nearby.
The bill was introduced by Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, who explained that should someone subject to a court order come within a distance closer than allowed by that order, the individual protected by the order would receive an alert on their phone.
“Tiffany Hill’s story makes it even easier to understand how this could benefit any number of the thousands of people who obtain restraining orders each year,” Wilson said. Originally introduced by Wilson in 2018, the law that now bears Hill’s name received renewed focus after its namesake’s death.
“I thought if that bill had gone through before, she may be with us today,” Wilson emotionally told those gathered.
Some of the law enforcement and firefighters gathered at the event had responded to the November shooting, with those responders showing their continued support of school staff through what had been a particularly challenging time at the elementary given both Hill’s death and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has shuttered buildings across the state.
“Even though the emergency’s over, we’re still here to take care of them,” FD6 Chief Kristan Mauer said.
