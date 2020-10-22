The U.S. Forest Service will be accepting applications for more than 1,000 seasonal spring and summer jobs in Oregon and Washington between Friday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Nov. 9. Positions will be available in multiple fields including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.
Those interested in applying can do so by visiting USAJOBS.gov during the open application period. More information about seasonal employment, available positions and applications instructions can be found at fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs.
“We’re looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage over 24 million acres of public land in the Pacific Northwest,” Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa said in a news release. “If you’re interested in stewarding our national forests and serving local communities, I encourage you to apply.”
According to the release, the mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.
The Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service contains 16 national forests, a National Scenic Area, a National Grassland and two National Volcanic Monuments.
