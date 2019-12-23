Next year, the current Clark County Community Development Department will be reorganized into two separate departments, County Manager Shawn Henessee announced this week.
Starting Jan. 2, the county will have a distinct Clark County Code Administration Department featuring current community development staff and services, the announcement stated. Current Community Development Director Mitch Nickolds will lead the new department, with current county Interim Fire Marshal Dan Young taking Nickolds’ current title under the new organization.
Code administration will be responsible for code enforcement, the fire marshal’s office, geographic information services (GIS) as well as animal protection and control, according to the county announcement. The reorganized community development department will handle building safety, development engineering, business technology, land use, administration and finance, wetland and habitat matters and the county permit center.
Henessee explained in the announcement the reorganization will allow for greater focus from department heads on specific areas and issues.
“This is another step towards our goal of reforming the building permitting and inspection processes in order to increase efficiency and consistency,” Henessee stated in the announcement.
Nickolds has been community development director since June 2018, the announcement noted, previously serving as assistant building official for the county. Young had been a building inspector for Clark County and Battle Ground, a state fire marshal and a building inspections manager for the county prior to working in the county fire marshal’s office.
Contact information for both departments is available on the county website at clark.wa.gov/community-development.
— The Reflector
