Fire District 3 firefighters walk through the garage at the Battle Ground station. The district began contacting with the city of Battle Ground in 2016.

 Photo by Jonathan Haukaas

In mid-March, Clark County Fire District 3 held a virtual awards ceremony presenting 11 employees with awards. Awards were given to staff and personnel to recognize them for high achievement and years of service. Fire Chief Scott Sorenson has spent his 40-year career in emergency services with Fire District 3. He says that he is grateful to lead an organization of people who are so committed to the community.

“I’ve stayed with Fire District 3 because of the people working here and the community we serve,” he said. “This is more than a job for our employees – it’s a vocation, a calling, to help others at their darkest moment. This kind of care and compassion is why Fire District 3 is such a strong agency.” 

 

Five years of service

Remington Becker, firefighter/paramedic

Zachary Shamrell, firefighter/paramedic

Dustin Waliezer, firefighter/paramedic

 

20 years of service

Brian George, captain IV tech 

Des Gomez, firefighter/paramedic 

Barbara Widlund, assistant chief

 

Rookie of the year

Jacob Grindy, probationary firefighter IV tech

 

Volunteer of the year

Branden Nohrenberg, volunteer firefighter

 

Excellence in action

Nolan Meyer, captain paramedic

 

Firefighter of the year

Joshua Alexander, firefighter IV tech 

 

Meritorious service

Michelle Eisenbeis, administrative officer

 

