In mid-March, Clark County Fire District 3 held a virtual awards ceremony presenting 11 employees with awards. Awards were given to staff and personnel to recognize them for high achievement and years of service. Fire Chief Scott Sorenson has spent his 40-year career in emergency services with Fire District 3. He says that he is grateful to lead an organization of people who are so committed to the community.
“I’ve stayed with Fire District 3 because of the people working here and the community we serve,” he said. “This is more than a job for our employees – it’s a vocation, a calling, to help others at their darkest moment. This kind of care and compassion is why Fire District 3 is such a strong agency.”
Five years of service
Remington Becker, firefighter/paramedic
Zachary Shamrell, firefighter/paramedic
Dustin Waliezer, firefighter/paramedic
20 years of service
Brian George, captain IV tech
Des Gomez, firefighter/paramedic
Barbara Widlund, assistant chief
Rookie of the year
Jacob Grindy, probationary firefighter IV tech
Volunteer of the year
Branden Nohrenberg, volunteer firefighter
Excellence in action
Nolan Meyer, captain paramedic
Firefighter of the year
Joshua Alexander, firefighter IV tech
Meritorious service
Michelle Eisenbeis, administrative officer
