Nearly $138 million for local projects in the 20th Legislative District are included in the proposed $5.68 billion House Capital Budget, according to a press release from state Rep. Peter Abbarno’s office.
Abbarno, R-Centralia, serves as assistant ranking Republican on the House Capital Budget Committee.
According to the release, the state capital budget, also known as the "construction budget," appropriates money for statewide construction and repair of public buildings as well as other investments, such as land acquisitions and transfers, infrastructure, broadband, parks and cultural and heritage facilities. The projects and funding must be approved by the House, Senate and the governor.
In the release, Abbarno said the proposal contained in House Bill 1080 include $3.55 billion financed with general obligation bonds. Another $2.14 billion is composed of $589 million in federal stimulus funds, $273 million in Model Toxic Control Account funds, $236 million in alternative financing and $1.04 billion in other funds.
"The capital budget is an important tool for investing in local communities to create economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for our citizens," Abbarno said in the release. "Our local taxpayers send a lot of their money to Olympia. The capital construction budget is a great way to bring some of this money back home to provide jobs and important infrastructure to our district."
A public hearing was held on the budget proposal, Monday, March 29, at 10 a.m. in the House Capital Budget Committee, and is scheduled for a vote on the House floor on Friday, April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.