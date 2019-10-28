Rep. Vicki Kraft, R-Vancouver, recently announced the opening of an office off of State Route 503 near Prairie High School.
The office is at 11815 NE 113th St. in the New Traditions Home building to the right of Creative Interiors and Design at Suite 110, according to Kraft’s announcement. Office hours are Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be staffed by Kraft’s legislative assistant Patty Daniells. The office’s phone number is (360) 258-1466.
The district office will be closed during the 2020 legislative session which begins Jan. 13 and is scheduled to run 60 days. During that time her Olympia office will be open, the announcement stated.
In her announcement Kraft expressed hope the office closer to home would help her connect with more citizens about state legislative issues.
“Listening to constituent questions, comments and concerns helps me to do a better job of representing them,” Kraft stated in the announcement.
Kraft can also be reached via email at vicki.kraft@leg.wa.gov or through her website, representativevickikraft.com.
— The Reflector
