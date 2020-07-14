A house fire in northwest Battle Ground left four displaced the morning of Monday, July 13, Clark County Fire District 3 reported.
Crews responded to the 1200 block of Northeast 19th Court on a call for a working house fire. By the time crews arrived the fire had spread to the attic, a social media post from FD3 stated, which provided challenges in access, water supply and ventilation.
FD3 used multiple units to bring the fire under control. The department estimated there was $450,000 in losses from the “extensive” damage of the fire, displacing four residents who were connected with regional Red Cross resources, the post stated.
No injuries were reported in the fire, the department stated, with a fire marshal’s investigation determining the cause was accidental and originated outside of the home before spreading into the attic.
Though it didn’t name a more specific cause, the post included a “safety message” from the department on properly disposing of cigarettes. The department stated to use metal ashtrays or a bucket with sand, not to walk away from lit cigarettes or other smoking materials, and to put water on ashes or spent materials before putting them in the trash.
