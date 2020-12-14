Clark County has announced the Joint Lobby, Licensing and Elections Offices will be closed to the public at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24.
In a news release, the Clark County’s assessor, auditor and treasurer agreed to support an early closure on Dec. 24.
“It will have a minimal impact on the public and be greatly appreciated by our staff,” Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said in the release.
Due to COVID-19, the offices of the Joint Lobby are closed to the public. All services are provided online, processed by mail or phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Dec. 24. The Joint Lobby serves customers of the assessor, auditor and treasurer offices.
A secure processing dropbox has been added to the first floor of the Public Service Center at 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver and will remain open to the public until 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.