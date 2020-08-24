A Skamania County registered sex offender faces at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.
Steven Lee McBride, 51, had pleaded guilty in federal court Aug. 24 to production of child pornography, according to an announcement from U.S. attorney Brian Moran. McBride faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years, though prosecutors have indicated they will recommend no more than 25 years as part of a plea agreement, and at least 18. McBride is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 26, where he could receive a maximum of 30 years a judge Benjamin Settle’s discretion, the announcement noted.
Court documents indicated that McBride was convicted in Idaho in 2007 of molesting two children under 16 years old, after which he was required to register as a sex offender and served a prison term. After he was released he moved to Skamania County next door to a distant relative, befriending the neighbor’s child.
Between September 2017 and May 2019 McBride made sexually explicit images of the child by hiding a camera in the bathroom, molested the child while the child slept, and posed as a friend of the child from school online, demanding sexually explicit images, according to court documents. McBride allegedly threatened to kill the child’s family if the child did not continue to provide the photos.
McBride’s production of child pornography was first discovered by investigators in Queensland, Australia, who alerted local law enforcement of the activity, the announcement stated. After an undercover officer got additional information from McBride, the Vancouver Police Department and Homeland Security alerted the victim’s parent, arresting McBride June 7, 2019.
The announcement noted McBride faced prosecution in Skamania County Superior Court for the molestation, with state and federal sentences running concurrently, per a plea agreement.
— The Reflector
