On Friday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced that there are now 11 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in Washington state. The syndrome is a rare but serious condition first identified by health care providers in the United Kingdom in April.
A MIS-C case is defined as a patient under the age of 21 with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization.
To meet the definition, patients must have no other plausible diagnoses as well as a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to a confirmed case in the four weeks before their symptoms began.
“While MIS-C is very rare, parents should be aware it can happen and contact their health care provider if their children develop new or unusual symptoms,” State Health Officer for the DOH Kathy Lofy said in a news release. “We are tracking this issue closely and continue to ask health care providers to be on the lookout and immediately report possible cases to local health (officials).”
No cases of MIS-C have been reported in Clark County.
— The Reflector
