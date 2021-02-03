The city of Ridgefield was recently awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award and the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its budget, according to a news release from the city.
In order to receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally-recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as: a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
According to the release, when a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Kirk Johnson, the city’s finance director.
The City was also awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended December 31, 2019. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, according to the release.
