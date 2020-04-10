A 52-year-old Vancouver woman died following a motorcycle crash on Northeast Ward Road Thursday, April 9, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a collision on Northeast Ward Road just north of the intersection of Northeast 76th Street in Vancouver at 7:41 p.m.
According to a press release, 911 callers reported that two motorcycles had crashed and that one of the riders was unresponsive. A passerby was reported to be giving one of the motorcyclists CPR. A witness told deputies that prior to the collision, the two motorcyclists had passed him at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies learned that Elizabeth Dunlap and Erik Bash were riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles north on Northeast Ward Road.
“Dunlap was ahead of Bash,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “North of the intersection, NE Ward Road curves slightly to the east and is divided by a concrete median and planter strip containing mature trees. The posted speed limit is 45 mph. Scene evidence indicates that Dunlap continued straight instead of following the roadway curve. Dunlap's motorcycle struck the curbing on the median of the roadway, causing her to lose control and become ejected from the motorcycle, striking a tree in the median.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Bash struck Dunlap's motorcycle, which was in the roadway, causing him to lay the motorcycle down. Dunlap was pronounced deceased at the scene. Bash sustained injuries but refused medical aid.
This collision is under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit. Preliminary indications are that excessive speed is a contributing factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.