Thousands of workers in Southwest Washington and Oregon won’t be headed to a strike this month as Kaiser Permanente and labor unions representing workers at the health care provider reached a tentative agreement last week.
Kaiser made the announcement that it and several unions representing about 85,000 of its workers nationwide had reached a four-year agreement Sept. 24. Of that number, about 4,500 work in Southwest Washington and Oregon.
Among the terms of the agreement, Southwest Washington and Oregon workers will receive wage increases every year through 2023, according to Kaiser’s announcement. The agreement also preserves retirement benefits, career growth opportunities and protections against outsourcing.
“We greatly respect and value our employees who deliver on our mission every day,” Arlene Peasnall, interim chief human resources officer for Kaiser Permanente Health Plan and Hospitals, said in the announcement. “This agreement is a testament to the dedication, compassion and skill those employees bring to work every day and demonstrates that Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition have a shared commitment to affordability for our members.”
Unions representing Kaiser employees had voted in August to authorize a strike originally set for this month. Following the tentative agreement, Service Employees International Union Local 49, representing Kaiser workers in Southwest Washington and Oregon, posted their own announcement on social media.
“This is a huge win for workers, patients and our communities,” the union statement read, adding that workers it represents would receive 3 percent raises annually through the contract.
Both Kaiser and the union noted that ratification votes were still necessary before the agreement, tentatively effective Oct. 1, was approved.
Those votes are expected to be completed by the end of the month, according to Kaiser’s announcement.
