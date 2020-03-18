Clark County Public Health has confirmed a third death of a patient confirmed to carry COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has led to a global pandemic declaration.
The department announced the morning of March 18 that the patient, a man in his 70s, had died the previous evening. He had been hospitalized at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and did not have any recent travel or known contact with a confirmed case, the department said in their announcement.
“It’s a tragedy that we’ve lost another member of our community to COVID-19,” said Alan Melnick, Clark County Health Officer and Public Health director. “We send our deepest condolences to his family.”
The patient was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clark County, the department said, which was announced March 6.
The patient’s death follows the announcement of two others, a couple in their 80s, the day before. There was still one of the four confirmed cases in the county, a woman in her 40s, who when reported the morning of March 16 was being quarantined along with her family at home. The three deaths were in elderly patients who were hospitalized.
