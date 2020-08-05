The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying two people present at a bar in Hazel Dell when a shooting occurred July 25.
Detectives are attempting to identify them as persons of interest in the investigation of the shooting, which occurred at 3 Monkeys Bar.
