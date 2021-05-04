Veteran reporter and editor Justyna Tomtas has been hired as the new regional editor for CT Publishing.
Tomtas was most recently the education reporter for The Lewiston Tribune in Idaho. Prior to that, she was an award-winning reporter for The Chronicle in Centralia and the editor of a pair of Montana newspapers.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Justyna,” said CT Publishing Editor-in-Chief Eric Schwartz. “Beyond her talent and incredible work ethic, readers will also benefit from her familiarity with our region. Justyna was a remarkable reporter for The Chronicle. I have no doubt she’ll have the same success as the regional editor.”
Tomtas will act as the lead editor for The Reflector and Nisqually Valley News in Yelm. She’ll also assist Schwartz at The Chronicle.
“I’m really excited to be back in this area,” Tomtas said. “I’m looking forward to working with each paper to continue the longstanding tradition of providing excellent community-based journalism. In the coming months, I hope to expand our news coverage so our respective readerships have more local news at their fingertips.”
During her previous employment at The Chronicle, Tomtas was the recipient of two C.B. Blethen Memorial Awards for Distinguished Reporting. She has also earned a first-place award from the Society of Professional Journalists and multiple awards from the Montana Newspaper Association.
“She’s a tremendous asset to our newspaper team and our communities,” CT Publishing owner and CEO Coralee Taylor said. “We are grateful to have her join us.”
Tomtas is a graduate of Colorado State University.
“Part of our strategy is to invest in amazing people. Attracting Justyna was a high priority for us,” Reflector owner and Publisher Chad Taylor said. “What she brings to our community is invaluable when it comes to making sure the product we provide you is of the highest caliber.”
