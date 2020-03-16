Clark County Manager Shawn Henessee has resigned from his position, the county announced last week.
The Clark County Council accepted Henessee’s resignation effective March 13, the county announcement stated. Council thanked Henessee for his service and offered him best wishes in the future.
Henessee was selected from three finalists for the top county executive position in May 2018, coming on board later that July. He replaced former county manager Mark McCauley, who was fired in May 2017.
The county release stated that in the interim, current Deputy County Manager Kathleen Otto would be taking on the role in Henessee’s place. The council will be discussing next steps and will provide updates during the time of transition.
Though a reason for his resignation was not given, Henessee had been seeking employment elsewhere this year. In February, The Joplin Globe, a publication in Joplin, Missouri, reported Henessee was one of four finalists for the city manager position of that city.
The city of Joplin ultimately went with Nick Edwards for city manager. That decision was announced Feb. 26, the Globe reported.
