Clark College Foundation earns two national awards

The Clark College Foundation has received two national educational fundraising awards for its accomplishments during the 2019 fiscal year. The awards recognize the nonprofit organization as one of the top education fundraising shops in the United States for the depth of its donor support and having a well maintained program.
“(The Clark College Foundation) has the rare distinction of being recognized for both overall performance as well as overall improvement,” Senior Director of Member Engagement for the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Paul Heaton said in a news release.
The foundation is among a select group of more than 100 colleges and universities receiving awards this year. The foundation is currently engaged in Promising Pathways, a $35 million comprehensive campaign that is one of the most important initiatives in Clark College history.
“I continue to be humbled by the generous support the community provides Clark College via Clark College Foundation. The college ensures an educated workforce that helps make our community vibrant and prosperous. In turn, individuals and entities give back to Clark regularly. The college simply could not be as successful as it is without philanthropic support,” CEO of the foundation Lisa Gilbert said.
CASE president and CEO Sue Cunningham believes that successful fundraising happens when everyone participates. “This inspiring philanthropic engagement is guided by dedicated and professional development staff, and supported by generous volunteers. Collectively, we are advancing education — the key to addressing the many serious challenges our world faces today.”
This is the fourth time Clark College Foundation has won for Overall Performance. It received the CASE Educational Fundraising award in 2020, 2019 and 2015. In 2012, it won a CASE Circle of Excellence Award in Overall Performance. Additionally, Clark College Foundation has won the Overall Improvement category three times: 2020, 2015 and 2010.
– The Reflector
