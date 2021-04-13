Local families are invited to watch a drive-in showing of the animated movie “Inside Out” on Friday, April 30 in Battle Ground. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. with the film starting at 8:30 p.m. on the Lewisville Campus. Admission to the event is free, however, donations to the American Heart Association are encouraged.
The event is hosted by Prevent Together: Battle Ground Prevention Alliance, the Chief Umtuch DREAM Team and the Chief Umtuch Middle School Parent Teacher Organization. Before the movie begins, student-led programming will focus on vaping prevention, heart health and healthy ways to deal with emotions.
According to a news release, the movie “Inside Out” was selected as a way to continue the work that the DREAM Team has been doing this year to help students better understand their emotions. In the fall, the DREAM Team created emoji trading cards each representing a different emotion that students may have during the pandemic, including tips for how to handle them.
The event will be a fundraiser benefiting the work that the American Heart Association does in local communities in the state of Washington, according to the release. People can choose to donate to the cause, even if they don’t plan on attending the movie night.
The drive-in theater experience will be set up in the Lewisville campus parking lot, 406 NW 5th Ave., Battle Ground.
“With the pandemic, we knew we couldn’t partner in the same way we did last year to do heart health education and fundraise for the American Heart Association,” Jennifer Kirby, Prevent Together’s coalition coordinator for Battle Ground, said in the news release. “Instead of an assembly focused on vaping and hands-on CPR training, we thought a drive-in movie would be a perfect way to safely engage our families and students while still honoring the school’s commitment to the American Heart Association.”
Participation in the drive-in movie night is limited to 100 cars, and a ticket is required for entrance. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to benefit the American Heart Association. Concessions will also be available, and proceeds will go to the American Heart Association. Families can sign up for a ticket (one ticket is needed for each automobile) and/or make a donation online at insideout.bpt.me/.
For everyone’s health and safety, attendees will be asked to stay in their vehicles whenever possible and to follow all state guidance related to COVID-19, including physical distancing and wearing of masks. If the event is canceled due to weather, it will be rescheduled to May 7.
