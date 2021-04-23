Members of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe alongside ilani staff officially broke ground on a 14-story, nearly 300-room hotel on the tribe’s reservation Friday, heralding the next phase of expansion a day before the four-year anniversary of the grand opening of the casino.
The luxury hotel is expected to open in 2023, a release from ilani stated. Amenities are slated to include a full-service luxury spa, a pool, and a top-floor restaurant.
The hotel will be the sixth phase of expansion for ilani since it opened April 24, 2017. Beginning with a nearly 100,000-square-foot gaming floor, bars, restaurants, and retail space, the casino property added meeting and entertainment space, a gas station and a parking garage. An upcoming expansion for the casino and restaurant space is expected to be completed this summer.
The release said Las Vegas-based Friedmutter Group is the architect and Portland-based Howard S. Wright is the general contractor for the hotel.
This story will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.