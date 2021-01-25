Freshman Washington State Rep. Peter Abbarno’s first bill to be introduced by the legislator would create a new funding source intended for grants to rural local governments, a release from the Washington State House Republicans announced this month.
House Bill 1263 would establish the Rural Infrastructure Assistance Account, which would be focused on projects up to $10 million intended to create economic growth, Abbarno said in the announcement, including projects for sewer, water, stormwater, recycling and broadband among others.
In the House Republicans release Abbarno said rural communities face crumbling infrastructure, “and are hard-pressed to find the money to address their needs.”
"Our smaller local governments are also at a disadvantage when trying to prepare for growth in their communities. If funding becomes available for housing, but you don't have the money for the infrastructure like sewer or water to support that housing, we then lose that opportunity for growth," said Abbarno, who previously served on the Centralia City Council. "Rural communities like mine in the 20th District need strong bones and updated infrastructure to be able to grow and prosper. This bill addresses that problem and focuses on creating regional opportunities, rather than the failed piecemeal approach of the past."
If approved, the new assistance account would provide grants, not loans that needed to be paid back, as is the case for the state’s Public Works Assistance Account. The latter account had been “raided” for funds in past years, the House Republicans release stated, to meet state operating budget shortfalls.
The funds in the new account would be available to local governments with population densities less than 100 persons per square mile, or counties smaller than 225 square miles.
"When you are in a distressed area of a county and are looking to create economic development through an infrastructure project, the last thing you want is a loan," Abbarno said in the release. "This would create a grant program large enough that would truly ignite growth, economic development, and important jobs."
A public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m. in the House Community and Economic Development Committee, the release no
