U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday issued a statement following the recent arrest of a Mexician citizen who allegedly caused a fatal crash that led to the death of 59-year-old Vancouver motorcyclist Mark Holm.
ICE lodged an immigration detainer for Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez, 26, at the Clark County Jail following his arrest on Aug. 19. He allegedly collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of NE 47th Avenue and NE Minnehaha Street while racing another vehicle, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
“Carlos Julian Hoyos-Gonzalez is a Mexican citizen and convicted criminal alien who is in the United States illegally,” ICE wrote in a statement. “On Aug. 20, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations encountered Hoyos-Gonzales after he was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on charges of vehicular homicide, ignition interlock violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license and hit and run. ICE ERO lodged an immigration detainer with the Clark County Jail the same day.”
According to ICE, Hoyos-Gonzalez has had previous arrests by law enforcement that include a 2018 conviction for driving under the influence, a 2017 conviction for driving on a suspended or revoked license and a 2014 conviction for reckless driving.
“Hoyos-Gonzalez has not been previously removed from the U.S,” said Tanya Roman, an ICE public affairs officer.
According to the statement, ICE lodges detainers on individuals who have been arrested on criminal charges and who ICE has probable cause to believe are removable aliens.
The detainer asks the other law enforcement agency to notify ICE in advance of release and to maintain custody of the person for a brief period of time so ICE can take custody of that person in a safe and secure setting upon release from that agency’s custody.
“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders onto the streets, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect public safety and carry out its mission,” the agency wrote. “Under previous ICE policies, it was not standard for the agency to routinely issue immigration detainers, therefore, in 2016 one was not issued on this individual. Under current policies, ICE routinely issues immigration detainers to the greatest extent practicable.”
