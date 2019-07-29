17-month-old Carson Giles from La Center cheers for himself after winning the title of “Beautiful Baby” in the 13-18 months old category, and the Grand Champion award at the La Center Our Days Celebration July 27. To prepare for the competition, Giles’ parents said he refused to take a nap.
La Center local Frank Mazna sprays the meat he worked on all night in preparation to feed the crowd of people at the La Center Our Days Celebration July 27. Mazna, who also works as a firefighter, is very passionate about cooking and has been doing it since about 2007
Fred Saloan, a Navy veteran from Longview, laughs after demonstrating his horn for The Reflector at the La Center Our Days Celebration Car Show July 27. The horn in Saloan’s 1968 Mercury Cougar XR7 makes a cougars roar, and it is his favorite part of the car.
Battle Ground City Councilor Philip Johnson (first elected in 2011) is facing two opponents in the coming election who disagree with Washington’s new gun law, I-1639. The majority of Battle Ground voters voted against the initiative last year, but it was passed with a state-wide vote.
Johnson is standing by enforcing the law. He said that going against the initiative would equate to voter nullification given its state-wide approval.
Do you believe Johnson’s commitment to upholding the law will hurt him in the election?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.