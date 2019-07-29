Beautiful baby
17-month-old Carson Giles from La Center cheers for himself after winning the title of “Beautiful Baby” in the 13-18 months old category, and the Grand Champion award at the La Center Our Days Celebration July 27. To prepare for the competition, Giles’ parents said he refused to take a nap.

 Photo by Mary Broten

The La Center Our Days celebration was in full swing on Saturday, July 27. With food, games, animals, a water park, car show, and vendors, there was something for everyone. 

The smell of barbecue from Smokin Frank’s filled the air as excited attendees waited in line to order their food. 

Smiling dancers enjoyed live music, while children excitedly ran around the park. 

Curly Camel
One-year-old Juniper Spurlock from La Center cautiously greets Curly the Camel while at the La Center Our Days Celebration July 27.

Vendors filled the lawn selling recycled arts, beauty products, candles, and more. 

The kidzone kept everyone entertained with a bouncy house, tractor rides, tater tot launching, petting zoo, games, and learning activities. 

Barbecue
La Center local Frank Mazna sprays the meat he worked on all night in preparation to feed the crowd of people at the La Center Our Days Celebration July 27. Mazna, who also works as a firefighter, is very passionate about cooking and has been doing it since about 2007

While it was hot out, people were able to beat the heat by enjoying the water park, and there was free water being passed out by ilani staff.

Sutten sings
Erik Sutten sings and plays guitar at the La Center Our Days Celebration July 27
Good vibes
Four-Month-Old Evie Gordon from La Center laughs while her mom Claudia Gordon waits for their turn in the Beautiful Baby Contest at the La Center Our Days Celebration July 27. 
Cooling off
Six-Year-Old Hunter Johnston cools off during the La Center Our Days Celebration by playing at the water park July 27. 
Cougar horn
Fred Saloan, a Navy veteran from Longview, laughs after demonstrating his horn for The Reflector at the La Center Our Days Celebration Car Show July 27. The horn in Saloan’s 1968 Mercury Cougar XR7 makes a cougars roar, and it is his favorite part of the car. 

