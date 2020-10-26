Clark County Community Services has rescheduled four virtual feedback forums originally set for Oct. 27, 28 and 29. The feedback forums are to discuss and hear thoughts from residents about the community needs survey conducted last year.
All forums will be two hours long and have small group discussions. The forums will be offered in three languages and registration is required.
The rescheduled times are as follows:
• Russian session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 (register online at bit.ly/3kutdkV)
• First English session at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 (register online at bit.ly/2Hc8sMq)
• Second English session at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 (register online at bit.ly/2HkiYAM)
• Spanish session at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3 (register online at bit.ly/3dLGcM9)
Anyone who signed up for the previously scheduled dates will receive an email notification regarding the new dates and what to do if they need to cancel. For more information visit clark.wa.gov/community-services/community-action.
