The Washington state Employment Security Department is working to resolve an onslaught of fraudulent claims filed with the department, which has led to hundreds of millions of dollars worth of unemployment benefits being paid out, according to a press release from the department.
This comes as the state department last week released April’s employment report which showed the state lost 527,000 jobs throughout the month and that the unemployment rate went from 5.1 percent in March to 15.4 percent in April due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and associated government orders.
The national unemployment rate is expected to be at about 14.7 percent. ESD remains skeptical about the numbers it’s publishing as it has worked to cut off those fraudulent claims and examine the impact.
It’s not known how many of the claims have been related to fraudulent activity, according to a report by The Associated Press. ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine told the AP the state is working with federal law enforcement officials to recover the funds and track down the sources of criminal activity.
“We have also zeroed in on stopping the increase in fraudulent claims we’ve seen in recent weeks. We are working closely with federal law enforcement to stop fraudulent activity, to investigate these crimes and get as much of the stolen money as we can returned to us,” LeVine said in a recent statement.
More than 1.1 million people in the state have filed for unemployment since the coronavirus crisis hit Washington back in early March.
LeVine said she expects to see a continued trend of job losses in May’s report, with a potential shift in the other direction in the following months as Washington begins to reopen its economy.
In Washington state, according to data posted by the Department of Health as of Wednesday, May 20, approximately 19,117 residents have tested positive for the viral disease and 1,044 have died due to related complications.
Clark County Public Health had confirmed 419 total cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths as of last week.
Similar to the state, the rate of initial claims filed by residents in Clark County has stayed steady over the last few weeks. During the week of May 10-16, approximately 5,945 initial claims were filed with the Employment Security Department. That’s a 21-percent increase over the previous week.
Employment sectors that saw the highest increase of initial claims the week of May 10-16 in Clark County include specialty trade contractors, merchant wholesaler-durable goods, general merchandise stores, credit intermediation and related activities, professional and technical services, administrative and support services, educational services, ambulatory health care services, hospitals, social assistance, food and drinking services, and public administration.
Statewide, Washington residents filed a total 138,733 new initial claims, roughly a 27-percent increase over the previous week. The rate of new claims filed week over week has slowed compared with last month's numbers, but remains consistent and at historic levels.
ESD says it believes “some portion of the high numbers from the past week are due to an increase in fraudulent claims and is looking into how best to correct for that in future reporting cycles.”
The following is a list summary of jobs lost in each industry sector throughout April, according to ESD’s monthly report:
• Leisure and hospitality: 177,700
• Construction: 81,000
• Education and health services: 66,700
• Retail trade: 45,600
• Professional and business services: 35,300
• Other services: 31,200
• Government: 28,500
• Manufacturing: 27,500
• Wholesale trade: 12,700
• Transportation, warehousing and utilities: 9,500
• Financial activities: 7,600
• Information: 3,200
• Mining and logging: 500
Private sector employment decreased by 498,500 and government employment decreased by 28,500, according to ESD.
