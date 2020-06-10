Columbia Springs’ Repair Clark County program is set to relaunch some of its events with a drive-through mini sharpening event on Saturday, June 20. Interactions at the small event will be limited and participants will be asked to digitally agree to a standard liability and media release.
The event is Phase 2 dependent and may be rescheduled if Clark County is not in Phase 2 by June 20. Head to https://www.columbiasprings.org/repair to register for the event.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.