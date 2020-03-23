Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey announced March 18 that the Auto License office at 1408 Franklin St. will close for in-person services beginning at noon.
The closure is due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus. The auditor will re-evaluate on April 13 to determine a date to re-open the office.
“The safety of our customers and staff is my utmost concern,” said Kimsey. “This closure will help us follow the social distancing guidelines that are so important in our community right now.”
Auto License staff will continue to process mail-in and online renewals to be mailed to customers. Online renewals can be processed through dol.wa.gov/vehicleregistration/renewyourtabs.html.
All licensing subagents are continuing to be open for business and they can be found atclarkautolicense.org.
If you have title work that has been submitted to our office, please call us at (564) 397-2288.
