Firefighters with Clark County Fire District 6 and Vancouver Fire battled a fire in Hazel Dell early Friday morning. The fire caused seven people and two dogs to be displaced.
The fire was called in at 2:30 a.m. and by the time fire crews arrived on the scene, the fire had spread from one of the units of the four-plex to the attic, according to a news release. Five engines, one squad, one truck and two battalion chiefs were called as part of the fire response. The fire was out by 3:30 a.m.
Efforts to fight the fire were complicated by a layer of “car decking” on the ceiling of the residence. The apartment complex also has ceiling heat, which makes the task of fighting the fire more difficult due to numerous wires in the ceiling.
According to the release, no one was injured fighting the blaze and all residents escaped the building. The Red Cross has been notified and is in the process of assessing housing needs from the six adults and one child who live in the complex.
