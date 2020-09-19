For the 13th year in a row, the Salmon Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant received the “Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance” award from the Washington State Department of Ecology.
The award is granted to treatment plants that achieve 100 percent compliance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. Compliance includes maintaining effluent discharge limits, monitoring and reporting requirements and overall operational demands placed on the facility from various community and weather related influences.
“Our staff works hard to ensure compliance and efficiency in our wastewater treatment process,” Wastewater Operations Manager Travis Capson said in a news release. “We are honored to once again be recognized for our efforts.”
The Salmon Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant is one of 125 treatment plants across Washington to receive this award; and one of six in Clark County.
