The Clark County Historical Museum is inviting historian and author Shanna Stevenson to the History on Tap live stream on Thursday, July 16. The online event, “Washington Women Win the Vote,” starts at 7 p.m.
Stevenson will join viewers to learn about the road women in Washington took to achieve the right to vote and the suffragists who were part of the winning campaign.
“Vancouver women and men are part of the long history of activism for women’s voting rights in Washington where most women permanently achieved the vote in 1910, 10 years before the ratification of the federal amendment in 1920,” Stevenson said in a news release. “The national amendment centennial this year presents a great opportunity to tell the Washington story of suffrage by highlighting its Vancouver-area connections.”
The evening will include the popular segment “Ask Pat” in which local historian Pat Jallota answers one questions about local history, as selected from social media with the hashtag #AskPat, email or submitted through the museum. A trivia show featuring the members of the League of Women Voters will also take place.
Stevenson is the former historic preservation officer for Olympia, Thurston County and Tumwater and former coordinator of the Women’s History Consortium project at the Washington State Historical Society. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history and education from Gonzaga University and a master’s degree from The Evergreen State College. She is the author of multiple books and articles about Washington and women’s history, including “Women’s Votes, Women’s Voices: The Campaign for Equal Rights in Washington” available from WSU Press.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at kigginstheatre.com/movies/history-on-tap. Sales close one hour prior to the start of the show. Ticket holders will receive a private link to the event 30 minutes prior to the show.
