Battle Ground Police seeking public’s help to identify male subject in indecent exposure case

The Battle Ground Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a male subject suspected of indecent exposure.
Officers responded to three reports within the last week describing a man 20 to 30 years old with a light brown complexion, a good build and long dark hair to his shoulders. In each incident, the man was reported to be exposing himself while approaching a woman or young girl. In one incident, he was reported to be wearing a black hoodie, a backpack and a light blue mask.
All three incidents took place between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24 in the area of North Onsdorff Boulevard between State Route 503 and NW 20th Avenue in Battle Ground.
If you have seen the described subject or can identify him, contact Det. Sgt. Jason Perdue at (360) 953-3879 or at jason.perdue@cityofbg.org. If you have immediate knowledge of the subject’s location, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.