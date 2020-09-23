Clark County Superior Court Commissioner Dayann Liebman died Thursday, Sept. 17, the county reported Tuesday.
Liebman was a graduate of Washington State University and Lewis and Clark College’s Northwestern School of Law, an announcement from Clark County stated. She was a local family law attorney for 30 years before beginning service as a commissioner in 2011.
The county announcement stated Liebman “was known for her intelligence, wit, preparedness, and consistent professional attitude,” adding she was well-respected among her peers. The announcement added she would be remembered “as someone who had a calm, kind presence; stepped up to help when needed; shared her knowledge and experience willingly; and loved serving the community as a judicial officer.”
—The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.