A Battle Ground man faces assault charges after he allegedly threatened roommates with a machete, though a history of seizures may play into what led to the altercation.
On March 1 Donald Scott, 32, of Battle Ground, had his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court for two counts of second-degree assault. The charges stemmed from an arrest the night prior when the victims say they were threatened with a machete by the suspect.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Scott’s arrest, a Battle Ground Police Department officer responded at about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28 to the 1400 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue in Battle Ground on a disturbance with a weapon call. Upon arrival, the officer found victims identified as Frank Dallavis and Heaven Odgers who informed the officer that Scott had intended to stab Dallavis with what was identified by BGPD as a machete.
Dallavis told the officer that Scott began yelling at him and Odgers, Dallavis’ girlfriend, in the kitchen of the home, demanding to know where Scott’s dog and his girlfriend were and calling Odgers a sexist slur.
Dallavis confronted Scott and Scott punched him, Dallavis told the officer, and a fight ensued. Dallavis said he gave Scott multiple opportunities to stop the fight after Dallavis pushed him to the ground, according to the affidavit.
Bleeding from the nose, Scott went upstairs and returned holding what Dallavis described as a “Crocodile Dundee knife,” which both Odgers and BGPD later described as a machete, according to the affidavit. When Scott pointed the weapon at Odgers, Dallavis said he stood between the two, telling Odgers to run, which she did out of the back door.
Dallavis said Scott attempted to stab him at least four times, the affidavit stated, though Dallavis was able to escape out the back door, slamming the door on Scott’s wrist on the hand that held the machete.
Dallavis said after exiting the house he ran across the street and found Odgers on a neighbor’s cell phone, calling 911, the affidavit stated. He told the officer that Scott had said he was going to kill Dallavis during the altercation, adding that after Dallavis said he was going to call the police, Scott said something similar to “I’ll kill anyone that comes through the door.”
Both Dallavis and Odgers said they had been living at the residence for more than a year, while Scott had lived there for two to three months, according to the affidavit. The two victims added they believed Scott suffered from some mental health issue — a witness who responded to the scene after being alerted by Scott’s girlfriend said that Scott had a history of seizures.
Following additional response from Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Scott’s girlfriend, identified as Grace Huff, came out of the house, the affidavit stated. Another responding BGPD officer called for a SWAT response, with a release from the department stating that following failure to comply to orders, flashbangs were deployed to detain Scott.
Scott was detained more than three hours after the initial call came into BGPD, wearing only a tank top and boxer briefs with blood on his hands, face, and on his clothing, the affidavit stated. Dallavis received medical attention for a bite on his thumb he said he sustained from Scott.
When interviewed by medical staff at the Battle Ground Police Station, Scott expressed confusion as to what happened and what year it was, claiming it was 1993, the affidavit stated.
Scott was later transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where he was interviewed by the responding officer, the affidavit stated. Scott said that “a real big guy” had hit him, though he could not recall the names of the individual or his girlfriend, who he said the “big guy” was often arguing with.
Scott said that the “big guy” had gone behind Scott and choked him, according to the affidavit, and he denied taking out the machete to threaten anyone. He told the officer that he suffered from seizures following brain surgery on a tumor removed in 2007.
The affidavit noted Donald was arrested in 2017 in Nevada on a domestic violence-related assault.
Scott was given $10,000 bail and no contact orders for the victims, according to court documents. He was scheduled for an appearance in superior court March 5.
