Battle Ground Education Association makes pair of $5,000 donations

The Battle Ground Education Association (BGEA) has made two $5,000 donations that will benefit Battle Ground School District families and the greater community. The BGEA, which is made up of certificated employees of Battle Ground Public Schools, donated $5,000 each to the districts Family and Community Resource Center (FCRC) and the North County Community Food Bank.
“We appreciate the level of support the community has shown us, and we want to do what we can to give back in this difficult time,” BGEA president Fiona Engrebretson said in a news release. “Lydia and the rest of the staff at the FCRC do such a fantastic job, and they, along with the North County Community Food Bank, provide an invaluable community resource.”
The BGEA usually sponsors an annual donations drive of food, toiletries and other personal care items to benefit the FCRC but were unable to do so this year because of COVID-19. Instead of the donation drive, Engebretson and the BGEA membership decided to make a monetary donation to directly support the local community.
We are incredibly grateful to the Battle Ground Education Association, because this donation represents teachers’ appreciation and value of what the FCRC does to support the students in their classrooms,” FCRC coordinator Lydia Sanders said. “This generous donation will go a long way in helping to break the cycle of poverty and ensure that every student in BGPS can receive the help and guidance they need in order to focus on learning.”
“We are all in this together, and the BGEA is glad to be in a position to give back to the community in a way that directly benefits our students and families,” Engebretson concluded.
