Clark County is seeking applicants for one vacancy on the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission. The term is for three years and begins July 1.
The seven-member commission is responsible for reviewing nominations to the National Register of Historic Places; reviewing nominations and designating properties to the Clark County Heritage Register; conducting design review for changes to buildings and sites on the local register; reviewing and deciding applications for the Special Valuation Tax Incentive for historic properties; and overseeing education and outreach.
The commission typically meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.
Applicants should have interest, experience or knowledge in history; historic preservation, rehabilitation or restoration; architecture or related disciplines such as planning, American studies or cultural anthropology, archaeology or geography.
To apply, submit a letter of interest and résumé to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, PO Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline is 5 pm Friday, April 3, 2020.
For more information about the commission and the Historic Preservation program, visit
clark.wa.gov/planning/historic.
— Clark County
