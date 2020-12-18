On Monday, Dec. 14, Battle Ground Public Schools’ Superintendent Mark Ross announced to the district school board that he will be retiring this summer on June 30 after a 39-year career in education. The board unanimously appointed Battle Ground Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Denny Waters to replace Ross on July 1, 2021.
During the Monday meeting, board members noted that Ross has led the district through challenging times and has remained approachable.
"Thank you for your service and stepping up to a difficult job," Director Rob Henrikson said. "I appreciate your approachableness and willingness to always talk with me."
According to a news release, Ross joined Battle Ground Public Schools in 2014 as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning and the board appointed him superintendent in 2017. As part of his effort to hone quality instruction, Ross has worked to update curriculum that supports state learning standards and professional development and encourage collaboration that promotes and supports powerful teaching and learning. Under his leadership, Battle Ground has provided technology to all students during the global public health crisis and provided support and systems to help students and staff navigate mental health issues and trauma.
"You will be missed, there is no doubt about that," Director Monty Anderson said. "But we have confidence that the district's leadership can continue the legacy you've started."
Ross’ career in education began in 1982 as a language arts teacher and athletic coach at Camas High School. He taught and coached in the Issaquah and Renton school districts before serving as assistant principal and dean of students at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. In 2000, Ross returned to southwest Washington where he held assistant principal, athletic director and principal positions in the Evergreen and Vancouver school districts. He also had stints as the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Washougal School District and the executive director of secondary education at Evergreen School District before coming to Battle Ground.
Ross said that his time in Battle Ground schools has been the most rewarding and fulfilling of his career.
"We've accomplished many things," Ross said. "It hasn't always been easy, but I'm proud of the professionalism and collaboration and the decisions that have always been made in the best interest of students."
Denny Waters, the incoming superintendent, has worked in the field of education for 31 years, the most recent 14 of which in Battle Ground Schools. Earlier this year, Waters was recognized as the Robert J. Handy Most Effective Administrator in the state of Washington by the Washington Association of School Administrators. He was nominated for bringing Battle Ground district staff to a common goal of providing the best learning experiences for students.
The school board held an executive session after its meeting Monday night to discuss Waters' qualifications. After the executive session, board members said Waters has demonstrated integrity during his tenure with the district and that they are confident he will continue to work to move the district forward for all students.
"To make any hiring decision I go to the character of the person, and Denny has great character," Director Troy McCoy said. "When you have the skills to do the job and the character to do it effectively—when you combine those two things—then you have a great candidate. And we have that in Denny."
