The city of Battle Ground will be offering tourism grants for 2021, intended to create positive economic impacts on the local community, the city announced June 11.
An estimated $40,000 will be made available for marketing or operations of special events, programs and activities intended to promote tourism in the city. Those funds come from the city’s lodging tax revenue, which under state law must be used for tourism-promoting events and activities, the city said.
Grant proposals will be reviewed by the Battle Ground Lodging Tax Advisory Committee who will provide recommendations to city council for final approval. Grants will be distributed on a reimbursement basis.
Those with questions about the grants are directed to contact Battle Ground Finance Director Meagan Lowery at (360) 342-5025 or by email at meagan.lowery@cityofbg.org.
— The Reflector
